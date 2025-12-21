A full slate of basketball from around the County, both on the boys' and girls' sides with several strong performances turned in, and a track recap from the EMTIL meet yesterday.

Girls Basketball

Caribou turned in a strong performance in a 71–26 win over Washington Academy. Quinn Corrigan led the Vikings with 25 points, while Lilly Bell and Carli Levesque added 13 apiece. Washington Academy was paced by Grace Howard with 18.

Foxcroft Academy picked up a road win over Houlton, 48–33. Houlton’s scoring was led by Tori Erwin and Marissa Barton, who finished with 9 points each.

Presque Isle earned a 67–37 win over John Bapst. The Wildcats were led by Gan Curtis (13), with Marion Young (11) and Bree Burlock (10) also in double figures. John Bapst was paced by Stella Goetz with 15.

Bangor Christian controlled its matchup with an 83–28 win over Hodgdon. Mary Allen scored 30 and Lindsey Durost added 18. Ava Ezell led Hodgdon with 15.

Deer Isle–Stonington rounded out the girls slate with a 68–21 win over East Grand.

Boys Basketball

Caribou completed the sweep of Washington Academy with a 77–61 boys win, led by Owen Corrigan’s 37 points. Washington Academy was led by J. Mahar with 19.

Presque Isle also earned a boys win over John Bapst, 66–39, behind Cruze Casavant's 25 points, with 12 in the third quarter, while Kasen Bua chipped in 12. John Bapst was led by Jaxson Sockebeson's 16.

Foxcroft rolled past Houlton 103–24, with Jayden Wu scoring 10 for the Shires.

Deer Isle–Stonington edged East Grand 48–44

Bangor Christian defeated Hodgdon 67–45. Rajon Reed led Bangor Christian with 31 points, including 15 in the first half. Hodgdon was paced by Cylan Ciarleglio with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Machias defeated Fort Kent 60–41, and Katahdin picked up a 58–50 win over Stearns to close out the boys results.

Easton at Van Buren (boys and girls) was postponed due to a power outage and will be rescheduled.

County (Presque Isle) Indoor Track Recap

Presque Isle had a strong day on the track and in the field, highlighted by a pair of wins from Aleah Rideout. Rideout took 1st in the girls mile (5:36.95 - 7 seconds off the school record she set at the last meet) and backed it up with 1st in the girls 800 (2:35.53).

On the boys side, Hunter Craig won the boys mile (5:23.56) and also placed 5th in the 800 (2:26.65). Speed was solid across the sprints as well, with Spencer Freeman placing 3rd in the boys 55 dash (7.19), while Garrett White took 3rd in the boys 55 hurdles (9.96) and Presque Isle put multiple athletes into the finals.

In relays, Presque Isle’s boys 4x200 finished 4th (1:46.57) and the girls 4x200 placed 5th (2:02.78). In the field events, Kilian Deschaine jumped 5-8 to place 3rd in the boys high jump, and the Wildcats added points in shot put, long jump, and triple jump with several top-20 finishes.

Team scores: Presque Isle finished 6th on the girls side (37 points) and 5th on the boys side (43 points).

