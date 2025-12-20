A handful of local teams were in action with girls and boys matchups across the County, including an overtime finish on the girls side and another strong showing from an unbeaten Fort Fairfield boys team.

Girls Basketball

Katahdin earned a 54–51 overtime win over Southern Aroostook. Katahdin improves to 5-0 on the season.

Wisdom rolled to an 82–9 win over Washburn. Ava Lerman led the way with 31 points, while Madi Cyr added 19 and Peyton Roy scored 17.

Central Aroostook defeated Fort Fairfield 67–32 in girls action.

Boys Basketball

Washburn defeated Wisdom 76–27. Garrett Plourde led the Beavers with 22 points, Cal Cunningham added 14, and Colt Curtis and Isaac Sines scored 12 each. Wisdom was led by Cayden Hargrove with 9.

Fort Fairfield improved to 5–0 with a 65–43 win over Central Aroostook in Mars Hill. Ethan Walsh scored 14 points to lead Fort, with Graedon King adding 13, Cayden Ala 12, and Charlie Griffeth 10. Central Aroostook was paced by William Whited’s game-high 15 points, with Kellen McCrum adding 11 as the Panthers fell to 2–2.

Mother Nature made a few changes and postponements to today's schedule. Here's the list as of this morning - Any changes will be updated:

9:00 AM

Boys Indoor Track (Varsity) — EMITL Meet 2A (includes Presque Isle) — New Balance Field House, University of Maine

Girls Indoor Track (Varsity) — EMITL Meet 2A (includes Presque Isle) — New Balance Field House, University of Maine

Coed Wrestling (Varsity) — Meet (includes Fort Kent Co-op) — Mattanawcook Academy

10:00 AM

Coed Wrestling (Varsity) — Meet (includes Caribou) — PCSS

1:00 PM

Girls Basketball (Varsity) — Van Buren vs Easton — Van Buren

1:30 PM

Girls Basketball (Varsity) — Houlton vs Foxcroft Academy — Houlton High School

3:00 PM

Girls Basketball (Varsity) — Caribou vs Washington Academy — Caribou High School

4:00 PM

Boys Basketball (Varsity) — Fort Kent at Machias — MMHS Gymnasium

Girls Basketball (Varsity) — Presque Isle vs John Bapst — Presque Isle HS **time change from 2pm**

4:30 PM

Boys Basketball (Varsity) — Houlton vs Foxcroft Academy — TBA

Girls Basketball (Varsity) — Bangor Christian vs Hodgdon — Cross Insurance Center

5:30 PM

Boys Basketball (Varsity) — Presque Isle vs John Bapst — Presque Isle HS **time change from 3:30pm**

6:00 PM

Boys Basketball (Varsity) — Bangor Christian vs Hodgdon — Cross Insurance Center

6:30 PM

Boys Basketball (Varsity) — Katahdin vs Stearns — Katahdin

Postponed

Boys Ice Hockey (Varsity) — Oxford Hills vs Houlton/Hodgdon Black Hawks — Lewiston

