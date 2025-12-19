Fill The Forum brought a great crowd to the rink, and the Presque Isle Wildcats delivered with a 4–1 win over Houlton/Hodgdon.

Presque Isle was led by Gavin Letourneau, who finished with a goal and two assists. Jonas Elliott added a power play goal and an assist, and Athlete of the Week Lucas Wood posted a goal and an assist. Wood’s goal was his 7th of the season, extending his Class B North lead in goals. Oliver Woollard also scored for the Wildcats, with Dylan James and Peyton Boinske picking up assists.

In net, Ethan Bosse stopped 28 of 29 shots to earn his third win of the young season.

Houlton/Hodgdon’s lone goal came from Brock Nelson, assisted by Colby Scott. Trenton Soucy made 30 saves in the loss.

Basketball Results from last evening:

Girls

Easton edged Madawaska in a one-point finish, 29-28. Abigal Hopkins scored 18, including the deciding free throw. Danilie Conda-Silva led Madawaska with 10.

Caribou picked up its first win of the season over Houlton, 51-24. Lilly Bell scored a game-high 22, and Quinn Corrigan added 14. Marissa Barton led Houlton with 12.

Boys

Madawaska pulled away for the win over Easton, 70-45, behind Quinn Pelletier's 21 and Brayden Pelletier's 16, with Alec Gendreau adding 13. Easton was led by Rayden Cochran with 18 and Drew Lamoreau with 13.

Mattanawcook defeated Houlton 105–31.

Southern Aroostook edged Lee Academy at the buzzer by one, 47–46.

Local High School schedule for today:

On the girls side: Fort Fairfield heads to Central Aroostook in the Pineland Farms Games of the Week on 101.9 The Rock at 5:30pm

Wisdom heads to Washburn at 5:30pm

Southern Aroostook heads to Katahdin at 6:30pm

On the Boys side: Fort Fairfield heads to Central Aroostook in the Pineland Farms Games of the Week on 101.9 The Rock at 7pm

Wisdom heads to Washburn at 7pm

