Aroostook County teams wrapped up a busy stretch of games Friday and Saturday with a long list of girls and boys basketball results from around the region. With many teams still just a few games into their schedules, every night is a chance to build confidence and chemistry.

On Friday night, Van Buren and Wisdom split their doubleheader. In the boys game, Van Buren edged Wisdom 55–51 behind 27 points from Alex Violette and 15 from Ian Wills. Wisdom had three players in double figures, led by 15 points from Cayden Hargrove, 13 from Sam Tardiff, and 12 from Preston Lavoie.

In the girls matchup, Wisdom rolled past Van Buren 59–21. Ava Lerman poured in 33 points for the Pioneers, and Madi Cyr added 8, while Emily LaPierre scored 10 for Van Buren as both squads continued their early-season tune-ups.

Saturday’s schedule featured a full slate of County and regional opponents. In girls play, Stearns defeated Fort Kent 66–38, led by 22 points from Mariah Frost, 15 from Ava Pelkey, and 12 from Nathalie Creehan. Fort Kent was led by 14 points from Emlyn Nadeau and 9 from Arabella Grott.

Katahdin earned a 46–31 win over Fort Fairfield

Southern Aroostook beat Madawaska 51–15

Easton handled East Grand 69–21

Old Town topped Caribou 65–25

Washington Academy edged Houlton 46–42

and Presque Isle claimed a 37–24 win over Brewer to close out the girls slate.

On the boys side Saturday, Fort Kent posted a 75–54 win over Stearns behind 33 points from Aden Jeffers, 12 from Tobias Naranja, and 8 from Jaden Jeffers.

Fort Fairfield continued its strong start with a 68–22 win over Katahdin

Madawaska defeated Southern Aroostook 80–34

Easton rolled past East Grand 79–27

Caribou picked up a 72–36 victory over Old Town

Washington Academy beat Houlton 84–37

and Brewer downed Presque Isle 59–46 to close out the day’s boys action.