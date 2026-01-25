Jan. 24 County Sports Recap: Desjardins wins class at PVC Wrestling, Hoops Finals, Hockey
Saturday brought a full local sports slate — boys and girls basketball finals, a hockey result for Presque Isle, and postseason hardware at the PVC Wrestling Championships.
✅ Wrestling highlight: Fort Kent’s Joel Desjardins wins the 157-pound PVC title
✅ Hoops slate: Boys + girls finals from around the region
✅ Hockey: Messalonskee shuts out Presque Isle 4–0
Girls Basketball:
Van Buren 53, East Grand 19
Bangor Christian 84, Hodgdon 12
Old Town 59, Caribou 41
Southern Aroostook 75, Easton 19
Boys Basketball:
Van Buren 63, East Grand 31
Bangor Christian 68, Hodgdon 48
Cyran Carleglio led the Hawks with a team-high 17 points
MDI 69, Presque Isle 57
Caribou 78, Old Town 47
Easton 48, Southern Aroostook 36
Calais 83, Houlton 58
Hockey
Messalonskee 4, Presque Isle 0
Messalonskee shut out Presque Isle 4–0.
Wrestling
The PVC Wrestling Championships were held Saturday at Dexter High School, with Fort Kent and Caribou competing. Fort Kent finished 10th as a team and Caribou placed 12th.
Fort Kent’s Joel Desjardins won the 157-pound title with a 14-4 decision over Dexter’s Damiair Miller. Caribou’s Mason St. Peter finished second at 165 pounds.
