Saturday brought a full local sports slate — boys and girls basketball finals, a hockey result for Presque Isle, and postseason hardware at the PVC Wrestling Championships.

✅ Wrestling highlight: Fort Kent’s Joel Desjardins wins the 157-pound PVC title

✅ Hoops slate: Boys + girls finals from around the region

✅ Hockey: Messalonskee shuts out Presque Isle 4–0

Girls Basketball:

Van Buren 53, East Grand 19

Bangor Christian 84, Hodgdon 12

Old Town 59, Caribou 41

Southern Aroostook 75, Easton 19

Boys Basketball:

Van Buren 63, East Grand 31

Bangor Christian 68, Hodgdon 48

Cyran Carleglio led the Hawks with a team-high 17 points

MDI 69, Presque Isle 57

Caribou 78, Old Town 47

Easton 48, Southern Aroostook 36

Calais 83, Houlton 58

Hockey

Messalonskee 4, Presque Isle 0

Messalonskee shut out Presque Isle 4–0.

Wrestling

The PVC Wrestling Championships were held Saturday at Dexter High School, with Fort Kent and Caribou competing. Fort Kent finished 10th as a team and Caribou placed 12th.

Fort Kent’s Joel Desjardins won the 157-pound title with a 14-4 decision over Dexter’s Damiair Miller. Caribou’s Mason St. Peter finished second at 165 pounds.

