Saturday across Aroostook County featured statement wins, big scoring nights, and several strong individual performances on both sides.

✅ Top performance: Fort Kent’s Tobias Naranja's 34 points

✅ More big lines: Maddi Parks (26) , Wyatt Oliver (27), Ava Ezell (23)

✅ Full slate: Boys + girls finals from around the County for Saturday, Jan. 17

Girls Basketball

Hodgdon 49, Fort Fairfield 45

Hodgdon held off Fort Fairfield behind Ava Ezell (23) and Raina Ezell (14). Fort Fairfield was led by Maddi Parks (26).

Stearns 57, Fort Kent 30

Stearns got a big night from Mariah Frost (28), with Ava Pelkey (12) also in double figures. Fort Kent was led by Emlyn Nadeau with 9 points.

Katahdin 52, Madawaska 22

Polly Cullen posted 17 points for the Lady Cougars, with Ayanna Lester (14) also scoring in double figures. Madawaska was led by Sierra Smith's (13).

Caribou 51, Foxcroft 41

Caribou earned the win over Foxcroft.

Deer Isle–Stonington 65, East Grand 21

Central Aroostook 60, Easton 23

Central Aroostook earned a convincing win over Easton.

Ellsworth 48, Presque Isle 45

Ellsworth edged Presque Isle in a close finish. Click here for a full recap!

Boys Basketball

Fort Kent 80, Stearns 55

Fort Kent got another big night from Tobias Naranja, who scored 34 in the Warrior win, with Mason Pelletier adding in 24 and Sebastian Jeffers chipping in 11.

Madawaska 68, Katahdin 31

Madawaska got balanced scoring from Isaac Beaulieu (18), Quinn Pelletier (16), and Robert Kennedy (15).

Hodgdon 70, Fort Fairfield 50

Wyatt Oliver (27) led the way for the Hawks, with Cyran Ciarleglio (16) and Hunter Sanford (12) also scoriing in double figures. Fort Fairfield was led by Cayden Ala with 11.

Central Aroostook 60, Easton 32

Central Aroostook was led by Kellen McCrum with a game-high 20 points, with Mitchell Burtt adding in 18, and Will Whited chipping in 16.

Caribou 50, Foxcroft 47

Caribou got 11 each from Landen Belanger and Owen Corrigan, with Mason St. Peter adding in 10.

Deer Isle–Stonington 68, East Grand 40

Deer Isle–Stonington earned the win over East Grand.

Orono 76, Houlton 32

Orono defeated Houlton.

Ellsworth 61, Presque Isle 50

Ellsworth earned a road win over Presque Isle. Click here for a full recap!

