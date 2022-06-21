Cooper Flagg 1 of 18 Finalists for USA Basketball Men’s U-17 National Team

Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg was selected as 1 of the 18 Finalists for the USA Basketball Men's U-17 National Team

The 18 finalists were selected from 34 who attended 3 days of training camp at the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs

The 18 finalists will be pared down to 12 who will compete in the 2022 FIBA U-17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain July 2 - 10

Finalists represent members of the high school graduating classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025

There are 7 members of the Class of 2023

There are 8 members of the Class of 2024

There are 3 members of the Class of 2025 including Cooper Flagg, Koa Peat and Bryson Tiller.

The USA U-17 Team has won 6 straight gold medals dating back to the competition's beginning in 2010 and has a record of 37-0

Cooper Flagg atteneded Nokomis High School in Newport and was named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year as a Freshman. He has transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida

Get our free mobile app