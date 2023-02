Here are the Class C North Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings on the last day of the season, Friday, February 10th.

The only game remaining to be played in Class C is a Boys/Girls matchup between Searsport and Isleboro.

It's hoped that the Maine Principal's Association will finalize the Heal Points over the weekend

Class C Girls

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C Boys

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...