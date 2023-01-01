Class B North Basketball Heal Points as of January 1, 2023

Here are the Class B North Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, January 1, 2023 reflecting games played and reported through December 31st.

With 17 teams in Class B North, 12 teams will be eligible for the playoffs using the 2/3 rule. There's still lots of basketball left, with 6 weeks left in the regular season, and teams playing 18 games!

Girls Class B North Heal Points as of January 1, 2023

Class B North Girls Heal Points as of January 1, 2023

Boys Class B North Heal Points as of January 1, 2023

Class B North Boys Heal Points as of January 1, 2023