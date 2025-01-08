Caribou Lady Vikings Dominate Presque Isle in 55-39 Victory

The Caribou Lady Vikings continued their strong season with a commanding 55-39 win over the Presque Isle Lady Wildcats on Friday night.

The game started with an explosive 16-2 run by the Vikings, setting the tone early and leaving the Wildcats scrambling to catch up. Despite a spirited effort, Presque Isle couldn’t recover from the early deficit, as Caribou maintained control throughout the game.

Maddison Deprey led the charge for the Vikings with a 24-point performance, showcasing her scoring versatility and leadership on the court. Liv Adams provided strong support, adding 15 points to bolster Caribou’s offense.

Presque Isle found some offensive rhythm through standout performances from Gan Curtis, who poured in 19 points, and Marion Young, who contributed 10. However, their efforts weren’t enough to close the gap as the Vikings' early momentum proved insurmountable.

With the victory, Caribou improves to 9-1 on the season, solidifying their position as the top team in Class B North. The Wildcats, now 6-4, will look to regroup as they head into the second half of the season.

Up next, the Lady Vikings face Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, while the Lady Wildcats will look to bounce back against Hermon. Both matchups promise to be pivotal as teams fight for Tournament positioning in the weeks ahead.

