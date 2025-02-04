Caribou Lady Vikings Close Regular Season with 67-39 Win Over Presque Isle

The Caribou Lady Vikings capped off an outstanding regular season with a dominant 67-39 victory over the Presque Isle Lady Wildcats on Tuesday night. With the win, Caribou finishes at 17-1 and secures the No. 1 seed in Class B North heading into the High School Basketball Tournament.

Freshman Lily Bell led the way for the Vikings, delivering a game-high 20 points, including four three-pointers. Liv Adams contributed 16 point, while Madelyn Deprey added 15, showcasing Caribou’s balanced and dynamic offensive attack.

Presque Isle, which finishes the regular season at 10-8, put up a strong effort but struggled to contain Caribou’s offensive firepower. Breanna Burlock led the Wildcats with 15 points, and Rhianna Desjardin chipped in 12.

Caribou’s dominant performance reinforced why they are the top team in Girls Class B North, as they now set their sights on a deep playoff run. Meanwhile, Presque Isle will look to regroup as they prepare for the postseason, currently sitting 6th in Girls Class B North.

With both teams now turning their focus to the playoffs, the intensity is sure to rise as they battle for postseason success.

