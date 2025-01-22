As heard earlier on 101.9 The Rock, The Caribou’s boys’ basketball team showcased their dominance on Wednesday night, cruising past Houlton with an impressive 105-38 win. The Vikings, now boasting a stellar 13-1 record, were firing on all cylinders offensively, led by Brayden Brescia, who scored a team-high 20 points. Tristan Robbins added 17 points, while Kaymen Sargent and Owen Corrigan each contributed 15 points to the team’s balanced attack.

Houlton, now 5-10 on the season, struggled to contain Caribou’s relentless offense but found a bright spot in Isaiah Ervin. The senior guard poured in a game-high 24 points, providing a valiant effort despite the loss.

Caribou’s fast-paced offense and strong defensive play left little room for Houlton to recover, as the Vikings continued to solidify their status as a top contender in Class B.

Looking ahead, Caribou faces a much-anticipated matchup on Friday against Class B No. 2 Ellsworth in what promises to be a showdown of two powerhouse teams. Meanwhile, Houlton will aim to bounce back on Saturday when they take on John Bapst.

As the regular season nears its conclusion, Caribou’s strong form and depth continue to make them a formidable force in the playoffs. Fans won’t want to miss Friday’s game, as it could serve as a preview of a deep postseason run for both Caribou and Ellsworth.