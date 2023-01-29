Caribou Girls Rally to Beat Ellsworth 55-52 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team dominated the 1st Half on Saturday, January 28th against Caribou, leading 34-25 at the end of the 1st Half. But the 2nd Half belonged to the Vikings, as they outscored Ellsworth 30-18, and the Vikings beat Ellsworth 55-52.

Ellsworth led 20-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-25 at the Half. But Caribou cut Ellsworth's lead to 5 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 45-40, and then Caribou outscored Ellsworth in the 4th Quarter 15-7. Ellsworth did have a chance to tie it at the buzzer but their 3-point shot went off the rim.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 19 points and a 3-pointer. Lily Bean had 10 points while Abby Radel had 8 points with a 3-pointer. Elizabeth Boles also had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Selena Savage with 20 points including 2 3-pointers. Madelyn Deprey had 18 points with 2 3-pointers. Carly Morrow had 11 points. The Vikings were a near perfect 15-16 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 12-3 and will play at Hermon on Wednesday, February 1st at Hermon at 7 p.m.

Caribou is now 11-3. They play at home against Fort Kent on Wednesday, February 1st at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
EHS Girls201411752
Caribou Vikings Girls817151555

 

Box Score

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel91144
Kaylee Bagley0----
Elise Sargent0----
Megan Jordan21--2
Morgan Clifford511--
Aaliyah Manning0----
Addison Atherton21---
Elizabeth Boles511-1
Lily Bean104-22
Grace Jaffray197124
Savannah Edgecomb0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS52164813

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Selena Savage203288
Brianna Levesque0----
Phoebe Solomon0----
Ainsley Caron0----
Liv Adams42---
Joslyn Griffeth0----
Abby Haney2--22
Madelyn Deprey184244
Amelia Godin0----
Madelyn Morrow0----
Carly Morrow115-12
Brynne Hamilton0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS551441516
