Caribou Cruises To Back-To-Back North Titles [BOYS]

The defending state champion Caribou Vikings made short work of the Ellsworth Eagles Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 62-40 win in their quest to defend their Class B title.

The No. 1 Vikings pulled out to an early lead and went into the locker room at halftime with a 35-18 advantage.

Led by senior standout Parker Deprey's 21 points, the Vikings kept up the offensive onslaught and emphatically reclaimed their regional title in front of a packed Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Sawyer Deprey added 14 points for the Vikings in the win. Isaac Marker had 13 points.

No. 2 Ellsworth couldn't get their offense going, with senior standout Jackson Curtis held to 11 points. J'Von James led the Eagles with 12 points.

Caribou will play Maranacook, the south's top seed, in the Class B state championship at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.