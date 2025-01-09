Caribou Boys Roll Past Presque Isle Wildcats 65-28

The Caribou Vikings secured a decisive 65-28 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats on Friday night, fueled by a dominant performance on both ends of the court.

Caribou, now 8-1, set the tone early with a commanding 14-2 run in the first quarter, establishing a lead they would hold throughout the game. The Vikings maintained steady control, finishing strong with a 25-9 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.

Tristan Robbins led all scorers with 16 points for Caribou. Kayman Sargent contributed 11 points, while Owen Corrigan added 10 to round out a balanced attack.

Presque Isle faced challenges offensively but was paced by Brent Greenlaw, who led the Wildcats with 7 points.

The win improves Caribou's record as they look ahead to their next game on Saturday against Bucksport. Presque Isle will aim to bounce back in their Saturday matchup against Hermon.

