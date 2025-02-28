Caribou and Presque Isle Cheer Teams Selected Week Eleven Athletes of the Week

We are happy to announce that our Week Eleven Athletes of the Week are the Caribou and Presque Isle Cheering Squads, for putting their cross-town rivalry aside and showing Aroostook County pride to do a combined routine during the High School Basketball Tournament.

Join us in congratulating both the Presque Isle and Caribou Cheering Teams on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athletes of the Week. They join Ainsley Caron of Caribou , Oliver Woollard of Presque Isle, Maggie Mahan of Central Aroostook, Kellen McCrum of Central Aroostook, Logan Caron of Presque Isle, Kason Bua of Presque Isle, Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle, Harleigh Allen of Central Aroostook, Isaac Staples of Presque Isle and Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook in this seasons' winners of the award.

Voting took place from February 24th - February 27th.

The other nominees for this past week were:

Quinn Pelletier - Basketball - Madawaska High School - Scored 43, including 32 in the Second Half of the Class C Regional Final

Aden Jeffers - Basketball - Fort Kent High School - Scored 32 in their Quarterfinal Win

Ethan Bosse - Hockey - Presque Isle - Saved 87 out of 92 shots in two Wildcat wins to secure a Home Playoff Quarterfinal

Calvin Richardson - Basketball - Katahdin High School - Scored 23 points in their Semifinal Win

Madelynn Deprey - Basketball - Caribou High School - Scored a combined 33 in two Viking Wins

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your nominations AND votes helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes like Ainsley, Oliver, Maggie, Kellen, Logan, Kason, Aleah, Harleigh, Isaac and Lilly in our community.

The State Championships are this Saturday! Join us on 101.9 The Rock, on 1019therock.com and on our mobile app for the Class B state championship games at 1pm and 2:45pm.

Week Twelve Athlete of the Week Nominations are LIVE! Click HERE to nominate a Student-Athlete today!