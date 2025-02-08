Boys and Girls Basketball 2025 Tournament Prelim Schedules Released

With the regular season wrapped up, several County teams are gearing up for the preliminary round of the boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments. These matchups will determine who advances further in their respective classes, with games set for Tuesday, February 11, and Wednesday, February 12, unless otherwise noted.

Boys Schedule

In Boys Class B North, #11 Presque Isle (9-9) will travel to face #6 Hermon (9-9) in what promises to be a competitive game at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, #8 Houlton (8-10) will host #9 Belfast (10-8), also tipping off at 6 p.m.

Class C North action sees #5 Fort Kent (10-8) hosting #12 Penquis (7-11) at 5 p.m., while #8 Fort Fairfield (10-8) will take on #9 Mount View (10-8) in another evenly matched contest.

In Class D North, an extremely rare situation occurred with #11 Washburn (7-11) and #11 Wisdom (7-11) finishing with identical records and Heal Points. The two teams will face off on February 10 at 6 p.m. in Van Buren, with the winner advancing to play #6 Jonesport-Beals (11-7). Other matchups include #10 Stearns (5-13) at #7 Easton (11-7) and #9 Shead (9-9) at #8 Southern Aroostook (8-10).

Girls Schedule

On the Girls’ side, Class B North features #8 Presque Isle (10-8) hosting #9 Maranacook (9-9) at 5 p.m.

Class C North has #13 Hodgdon (8-10) traveling to #4 Mount View (15-3), while #11 Fort Fairfield (10-8) heads to #6 Dexter (13-5) at 6 p.m.

Class D North action includes #11 Washburn (9-9) at #6 Ashland (12-6), #10 Jonesport-Beals (8-10) at #7 Katahdin (9-9), and #9 Stearns (9-9) at #8 Southern Aroostook (5-13).

With postseason hopes on the line, these teams will battle for a chance to move on in the tournament, making for an exciting week of basketball across the region. We will update you throughout the preliminary rounds and have the final brackets to you Wednesday night!

101.9 the Rock will be in Bangor starting Friday night with coverage of every County team who makes it to Bangor, and throughout the Tournament. You can listen live, on your desktop/tablet on 1019therock.com, or by downloading the app

and listening anywhere YOU are!