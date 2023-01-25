Big East Basketball Week 6 Honor Roll

In addition to announcing the Big East Girls and Boys Player of the Week the Big East released their Honor Roll, a list of players that had an outstanding week, that deserve recognition!

Here is the Week 6 Honor Roll!

Girls

Ainsley Caron - Caribou - 2 games, 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 9 steals

Sadie Campbell - Hermon - 2 games , 26 points, 6 steals

Bella Bowden - Hermon - 2 games, 24 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals

Jayden Schoppe - John Bapst - 2 games, 29 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Clair Gaetani - John Bapst - 2 games, 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 10 steals

Anna Smith - John Bapst - 2 games, 21 points, 1 rebound, 7 assists, 1 steal

Anna Jeandreau - Presque Isle - 1 game, 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 8 assists

Abby Radel - Ellsworth - 1 game, 18 points, 3 rebound, 3 steals

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth - 1 game, 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth - 1 game, 14 points, 10 rebounds

Boys

Tristan Robbins - Caribou - 2 games, 33 points, 22 rebounds, 9 assists

Wesley LaPointe - Caribou - 2 games, 27 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists

Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy - 2 game, 31 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals

Pierce Walston - Orono - 2 games, 40 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 7 steals

Carson Ellis - Old Town - 2 games, 27 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals

Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle - 1 game, 31 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

- 1 game, 31 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth - 2 games, 20 points, 13 rebounds