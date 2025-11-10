Fall sports across Aroostook County continue to deliver big performances and bigger moments. Each week, we recognize student-athletes whose effort, leadership, and consistency raise the bar for their teams and communities. Now it’s your turn to help choose the Week Nine winner.

Here are Week Ten's Nominees:

Emma Graves - Caribou High School - Finished sixth amongst all Freshmen at the New England Cross Country Championships

Layla Burby - Ashland High School - Scored both goals to help Ashland advance to the State Championship

Harleigh Allen - Central Aroostook High School - Nominated for her outstanding defense and leadership throughout the entire season for Central Aroostook

Vincent Heibel - Fort Fairfield High School - Scored twice in the Northern Regional Final and asssited once to help Fort Fairfield win the State Championship

We'll reveal the Week Ten winner Friday morning during The Sports Report on all three Townsquare Media stations and on 1019TheRock.com.

