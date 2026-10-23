It's playoff time here in the County, and Van Buren gets things started Friday afternoon!

The Crusaders will welcome Schenck to Van Buren on Friday, October 23, at 3 p.m. for an opening-round matchup in the 2026 MPA Soccer Championships.

And there's a lot riding on this one. The winner advances to face Calais in the next round, while the losing team's season comes to an end.

Van Buren will have the advantage of playing at home, with an opportunity to keep its season going in front of the hometown crowd.

The Crusaders are coming off a regular season that included some competitive games against fellow County opponents, and now they'll be looking to put together the kind of performance that keeps them playing into next week.

Schenck comes to town with the same goal, setting up a postseason matchup where there's no room for a second chance.

Friday's Playoff Matchup

Van Buren vs. Schenck

Friday, October 23, 2026

3 p.m.

Hosted by Van Buren

Winner advances to face Calais

Friday's game opens what should be a busy stretch of tournament soccer across Aroostook County.

More County teams will begin their playoff runs Saturday, and I'll have previews, results and updated tournament brackets as the postseason continues.

For now, all eyes turn to Van Buren, where the Crusaders have the opportunity to get the County's playoff action started with a win.

The 2026 MPA Soccer Championships on 101.9 The Rock are proudly presented by Pineland Farms in Mars Hill.

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