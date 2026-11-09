Aroostook League Announces 2026 Fall All-Aroostook Athletes
The Aroostook League has announced its 2026 Fall All-Aroostook selections, recognizing student-athletes from schools across northern Maine for their performances during the fall sports season.
The annual honors recognize athletes competing in boys and girls soccer, cross country and golf, highlighting the talent found throughout Aroostook County and the surrounding region.
This fall brought plenty of memorable moments, from individual performances and team accomplishments to deep postseason runs and state championship appearances.
Among the highlights were five St. John Valley soccer teams reaching state championship games, Wisdom's girls capturing their first state soccer title, and strong performances by County runners at the state cross country championships.
Now, the Aroostook League is recognizing athletes who stood out during the season.
Congratulations to every student-athlete selected for the 2026 Fall All-Aroostook teams.
Here is the complete list of honorees, organized by sport and division.
Boys Soccer
Class B/C All-Aroostook
Caribou: Camden Codrey, Louis Hebert, Declan Miller, Nic Plourde, Carter St. Pierre
Fort Kent: Dominic Cyr, Findley Marquis, Caleb Pelletier, Caleb Saucier
Presque Isle: Jackson Greaves, Isaac Gogain, Josh Harvell, Trenten Mastro, Bodey McPherson
Class D All-Aroostook
Central Aroostook: Jensen Bell, Mitchell Burtt, Will Whited, Benjamin Woodworth
Easton: Josiah Ellis, Drew Lamoreau, Jamie MacKay, Mason Pelletier, Aaden Tibbetts
Fort Fairfield: Levi Cole, Lucas Cormier
Hodgdon: Gabriel Dasilva-Nunez, Wyatt Oliver, Jacob Tuttle
Madawaska: Aiden Gagnon, Owen Gagnon, Ashton Guerrette, Josh Querze, Quinn Pelletier
Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM): Easton Allen, Silas Ociepka, Abhi Reddy
Southern Aroostook: Hunter Anderson, Josh Crandall
Washburn: Braydon Barnard, Sean Silver
Eight-Person All-Aroostook
Ashland: Gavin Blair
East Grand: Jacob Lloyd
Houlton/GHCA: Carter Carmichael, Beckett Koehler, Carter Smith, Cooper Willard
Katahdin: Hunter Chickering, Bryten Hartsgrove, Ralph Heath, Blake Rush, Conor Schmidt
Van Buren: Alex Bebout, Brantley Cormier, Gavin Cormier, Gavin Gagnon, Alex Violette
Wisdom: Zeek Cyr, James Desjardins, Cayden Hargrove, Preston Lavoie, Bentley Nadeau
Girls Soccer
Class B/C All-Aroostook
Caribou: Lilly Bell, Quinn Corrigan, Carly Levesque, Peyton West
Fort Kent: Laney Caron, Tilly Daigle, Reece Doucette, Averie Marquis, Avery Werntgen
Houlton/GHCA: Ava Ezell, Raina Ezell, Morgan Quirk, Reagan Wright
Presque Isle: Peyton Boinske, Breann Burlock, Emily Collins, Emily Hallett, Hailey Plant
Class D All-Aroostook
Ashland: Claire Bauzenberger, Arihanna Good, Addison Labelle, Sadie Trams
Central Aroostook: Lilly Burtt, Charlie Pierce, Stevi Pierce, Piper Woollard
Easton: Sophie Blackstone, Mia Lagasse
Fort Fairfield: Kendall Ainsworth, Adrianna Bridges, Chloe White
Madawaska: Norah Carter, Ivy Schmeling, Ava Toussaint
MSSM: Lina Minzner
Southern Aroostook: Jazmyn Ellingwood
Van Buren: Emily Lapierre, Ciara St. Pierre
Washburn: Haily Campbell, Anna Castonguay, Brooklyn Thibodeau
Eight-Person All-Aroostook
East Grand: Sophia Grass
Katahdin: Elizabeth Lane, Mia McNally, Joey Richardson
Wisdom: Ellie Cyr, Madisyn Cyr, Emma Soucy
Cross Country
Boys All-Aroostook
Caribou: Pierce Gorneault, Peyton Gorneault, Tewolde Stewart
Houlton/GHCA: James Brady, Nathan Brady, Stephen Cormier, Brayden Drake, Wyatt Quint, Logan Witmer, Malachi Witmer
Presque Isle: Jeremy Charette, Paxton Darrell, Geonni Guevara
Girls All-Aroostook
Caribou: Isabella Albert, Emma Graves, Jenna Strid
Houlton/GHCA: Charlotte Estabrook, Andrea Ross
Presque Isle: Lillian Johnson, Marie Johnston, Aleah Rideout, Taylor York
Golf
All-Aroostook Selections
Ashland: Avery Smith, Cole Soucy
Central Aroostook: Max Couture, Kohen Kinney, Kellen McCrum, Dylan McKeen, Rebecca O'Leary
Fort Fairfield: Chloe White, Vander White
Fort Kent: Laney Caron, Mason Pelletier
Hodgdon: John Gaddis, Wyatt Oliver, James Tuttle
Houlton: Jacob Bushey, Presley Goodwin, Brody Libby, Aimee Peabody, Beckett Peabody, Bella White
Presque Isle: Patrick Collins, Alex Crawford, Duke Deschenes, Olivia Edgecomb, Alice Korzekwa, Wilder Young
Recognizing a Season of Hard Work
Being named to an All-Aroostook team is a meaningful recognition of the work these student-athletes put into their respective sports.
For many, the fall season began with practices in August and continued through weeks of competition, travel, and balancing schoolwork with athletics.
Some of these athletes helped their teams reach regional and state championships. Others delivered strong individual performances or played important roles in their programs throughout the season.
All have earned recognition from the Aroostook League.
Congratulations to every athlete selected, along with the coaches, teammates and families who supported them throughout the fall.
And to all the seniors receiving these honors, congratulations on closing out your fall high school sports careers with All-Aroostook recognition.