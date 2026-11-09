The Aroostook League has announced its 2026 Fall All-Aroostook selections, recognizing student-athletes from schools across northern Maine for their performances during the fall sports season.

The annual honors recognize athletes competing in boys and girls soccer, cross country and golf, highlighting the talent found throughout Aroostook County and the surrounding region.

This fall brought plenty of memorable moments, from individual performances and team accomplishments to deep postseason runs and state championship appearances.

Among the highlights were five St. John Valley soccer teams reaching state championship games, Wisdom's girls capturing their first state soccer title, and strong performances by County runners at the state cross country championships.

Now, the Aroostook League is recognizing athletes who stood out during the season.

Congratulations to every student-athlete selected for the 2026 Fall All-Aroostook teams.

Here is the complete list of honorees, organized by sport and division.

Boys Soccer

Class B/C All-Aroostook

Caribou: Camden Codrey, Louis Hebert, Declan Miller, Nic Plourde, Carter St. Pierre

Fort Kent: Dominic Cyr, Findley Marquis, Caleb Pelletier, Caleb Saucier

Presque Isle: Jackson Greaves, Isaac Gogain, Josh Harvell, Trenten Mastro, Bodey McPherson

Class D All-Aroostook

Central Aroostook: Jensen Bell, Mitchell Burtt, Will Whited, Benjamin Woodworth

Easton: Josiah Ellis, Drew Lamoreau, Jamie MacKay, Mason Pelletier, Aaden Tibbetts

Fort Fairfield: Levi Cole, Lucas Cormier

Hodgdon: Gabriel Dasilva-Nunez, Wyatt Oliver, Jacob Tuttle

Madawaska: Aiden Gagnon, Owen Gagnon, Ashton Guerrette, Josh Querze, Quinn Pelletier

Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM): Easton Allen, Silas Ociepka, Abhi Reddy

Southern Aroostook: Hunter Anderson, Josh Crandall

Washburn: Braydon Barnard, Sean Silver

Eight-Person All-Aroostook

Ashland: Gavin Blair

East Grand: Jacob Lloyd

Houlton/GHCA: Carter Carmichael, Beckett Koehler, Carter Smith, Cooper Willard

Katahdin: Hunter Chickering, Bryten Hartsgrove, Ralph Heath, Blake Rush, Conor Schmidt

Van Buren: Alex Bebout, Brantley Cormier, Gavin Cormier, Gavin Gagnon, Alex Violette

Wisdom: Zeek Cyr, James Desjardins, Cayden Hargrove, Preston Lavoie, Bentley Nadeau

Girls Soccer

Class B/C All-Aroostook

Caribou: Lilly Bell, Quinn Corrigan, Carly Levesque, Peyton West

Fort Kent: Laney Caron, Tilly Daigle, Reece Doucette, Averie Marquis, Avery Werntgen

Houlton/GHCA: Ava Ezell, Raina Ezell, Morgan Quirk, Reagan Wright

Presque Isle: Peyton Boinske, Breann Burlock, Emily Collins, Emily Hallett, Hailey Plant

Class D All-Aroostook

Ashland: Claire Bauzenberger, Arihanna Good, Addison Labelle, Sadie Trams

Central Aroostook: Lilly Burtt, Charlie Pierce, Stevi Pierce, Piper Woollard

Easton: Sophie Blackstone, Mia Lagasse

Fort Fairfield: Kendall Ainsworth, Adrianna Bridges, Chloe White

Madawaska: Norah Carter, Ivy Schmeling, Ava Toussaint

MSSM: Lina Minzner

Southern Aroostook: Jazmyn Ellingwood

Van Buren: Emily Lapierre, Ciara St. Pierre

Washburn: Haily Campbell, Anna Castonguay, Brooklyn Thibodeau

Eight-Person All-Aroostook

East Grand: Sophia Grass

Katahdin: Elizabeth Lane, Mia McNally, Joey Richardson

Wisdom: Ellie Cyr, Madisyn Cyr, Emma Soucy

Cross Country

Boys All-Aroostook

Caribou: Pierce Gorneault, Peyton Gorneault, Tewolde Stewart

Houlton/GHCA: James Brady, Nathan Brady, Stephen Cormier, Brayden Drake, Wyatt Quint, Logan Witmer, Malachi Witmer

Presque Isle: Jeremy Charette, Paxton Darrell, Geonni Guevara

Girls All-Aroostook

Caribou: Isabella Albert, Emma Graves, Jenna Strid

Houlton/GHCA: Charlotte Estabrook, Andrea Ross

Presque Isle: Lillian Johnson, Marie Johnston, Aleah Rideout, Taylor York

Golf

All-Aroostook Selections

Ashland: Avery Smith, Cole Soucy

Central Aroostook: Max Couture, Kohen Kinney, Kellen McCrum, Dylan McKeen, Rebecca O'Leary

Fort Fairfield: Chloe White, Vander White

Fort Kent: Laney Caron, Mason Pelletier

Hodgdon: John Gaddis, Wyatt Oliver, James Tuttle

Houlton: Jacob Bushey, Presley Goodwin, Brody Libby, Aimee Peabody, Beckett Peabody, Bella White

Presque Isle: Patrick Collins, Alex Crawford, Duke Deschenes, Olivia Edgecomb, Alice Korzekwa, Wilder Young

Recognizing a Season of Hard Work

Being named to an All-Aroostook team is a meaningful recognition of the work these student-athletes put into their respective sports.

For many, the fall season began with practices in August and continued through weeks of competition, travel, and balancing schoolwork with athletics.

Some of these athletes helped their teams reach regional and state championships. Others delivered strong individual performances or played important roles in their programs throughout the season.

All have earned recognition from the Aroostook League.

Congratulations to every athlete selected, along with the coaches, teammates and families who supported them throughout the fall.

And to all the seniors receiving these honors, congratulations on closing out your fall high school sports careers with All-Aroostook recognition.

Athlete of the Fall nominations are out now until Thursday at 5pm, you can nominate a student athlete with the page below: