Young Fort Fairfield Team Earns First Win Defeating Hodgdon 4-2

Hawks and Tigers tangle in Fort Fairfield

The Fort Fairfield Tigers boys’ soccer team is a young, talented, and deep squad as they look to get back into championship contention over the next few years. John Ala is back at the helm of the boys' program after several years coaching the girls’ team. On Tuesday the Tigers hosted the Hodgdon Hawks in Class D North action.

Fort Fairfield attacks quickly

Tuesday's matchup with Hodgdon was just the second game of the season for Fort Fairfield, having lost to one of the top teams in Class D, Wisdom/Van Buren. Hodgdon started the day with a record of 1-2. The duo of Micah Daigle and Cayden Ala provided Fort Fairfield with the offensive punch in their game with the Hawks. Daigle found the back of the net two times, once assisted by Ala. Ethan Williard provided a goal and an assist for the Tigers. Cayden Ala also scored a goal while Silas Libby and Joel Cormier provided assists.

Do-it-all Dutweiler saves and scores for the Hawks

Hodgdon has been rotating two goalkeepers early in the season with Drew Dutweiler and Derek Golding tending the net for the Hawks. The two combined for 14 saves on the afternoon for Hodgdon. Dutweiler came to play in the field and scored twice, once unassisted and the second goal was assisted by Brady Parker. Brett Senal saved seven shots while in goal for Fort Fairfield. The final score on Tuesday was Fort Fairfield 4 Hodgdon 2.

Up Next:

The 1-3 Hodgdon Hawks will host the Katahdin Cougars on Friday afternoon and the 1-1 Fort Fairfield Tigers will play Madawaska on Thursday. Thank you to Emily Ala for providing us with pictures from the game.

