Good Luck To Fort Kent & Madawaska Teams Playing For Championship

Aroostook County will be Owls and Warriors on Saturday

Two teams from Aroostook County will be playing in the high school soccer state finals this Saturday. Madawaska boys’ will be playing for the Class D State Championship and the Fort Kent Warriors boys’ team is looking to win the Class C State Championship.

Class D State Championship

Madawaska will be playing North Yarmouth Academy at 10:00 am at Deering High School in Portland. This will be North Yarmouth's fourth straight trip to the Class D state finals. NYA won the title in 2018 defeating PVHS, but lost to Central Aroostook in 2019 and fell to Lee Academy in 2021. There were no state championships in soccer in 2020. Madawaska finished the regular season with a record of 12-2. The Owls’ two losses on the season came at the hands of Fort Kent by scores of 4-2 and 1-0.

Class C State Championship; The rematch

The Fort Kent Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 13-1 and were the #1 seed in the Class C north playoffs. Fort Kent will be playing Waynflete at 3:00 pm at Hampden Academy. This is a rematch from last year's Class C State title game, which Waynflete won by a score of 2-1. This will be Waynflete's fourth straight trip to the state title game. Waynflete defeated Fort Kent in the 2018 state title game, and defeated Mt. View in 2019. Fort Kent is making their fourth appearance in the last five years in the state championship game.

Play hard, play fair and enjoy the moment

Good luck to Madawaska and Fort Kent on Saturday. Aroostook County is rooting for you and make sure you soak in every moment of your big day. Go get em!