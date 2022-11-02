Fort Kent Back In State Finals After Beating Washington Academy

The Class C Northern Maine finals in boys’ soccer was played at the Johnson Athletic Complex in Presque Isle on Wednesday. This game featured #1 Fort Kent Warriors and #2 Washington Academy Raiders. Fort Kent is the reigning Class C North champions from 2021 and were looking to get back to the State Championship.

Just one loss between the two teams on the season

Fort Kent finished the regular season with just one loss and defeated GSA 4-2 in the quarterfinals, and beat Mt. View 4-0 to advance to the final. Washington Academy went undefeated on the regular season and had beaten Sumner 10-0 and MCI 5-2 to advance in the playoffs.

Windy first half

The sun was out and the wind played a factor in the first half of the game. Both teams came out playing physical and looking to find an opportunity to get a quality look at scoring. After 15 minutes of play the Warriors were able to score first, giving Fort Kent a 1-0 lead. Less than 3 minutes later, Washington Academy broke free and tied the game 1-1. Later in the first half Fort Kent would find the back of the net once more to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Access denied several times

The winds died down and both teams played a back-and-forth second half with plenty of quality scoring opportunities. Fort Kent goal keeper Drew Deschane made several huge saves along with defenseman Ethan Daigle making multiple game-winning plays to stop the Raiders attack. Washington Academy hit the post on 4 shots but were unable to put one in the net. Fort Kent wins the Class C Northern Maine Championship by a score of 2-1.

State Championship details:

Fort Kent will play in the Class C State Championship on Saturday at Hampden academy at 3:00 pm. The Warriors will be playing Class C South champion Waynflete.

