5 Aroostook County Natives & Marston of UMPI Earn NAC Awards

Aroostook County players taking UMPI Soccer to new heights

The University of Maine-Presque Isle women's soccer team had several members receive postseason awards in the North Atlantic Conference (NAC). Coach Aaron Marston was named the 2022 NAC Coach of the Year after UMPI improved to finish 6-4-4 on the season.

The NAC has 12 teams that participate in women's soccer, split into two divisions with 6 teams in each division. Husson, Thomas College, and University of Maine-Farmington are just a few of the teams other than UMPI in the NAC.

Ireland and Rodriguez earn top honors

Presque Isle high school graduate Savannah Rodriguez was selected as the first team All-Conference as the top goalkeeper. She was joined on the first team All-Conference by her teammate and Howland native, Alexis Ireland. Rodriguez had four shutouts on the season to go along with 1.01 goals allowed average and an overall save percentage close to 84%. Ireland scored 27 points overall on the season with 12 goals for the Owls.

Vikings won't be outdone

Two Caribou natives were recognized for their contributions to UMPI's success in 2022. Defensemen Monica McLaughlin led the Owls in goals allowed average and was named to the second team. Midfield leader Hope Shea was named to the thrid team All-Conference, after her solid season in which she also scored two goals and had two assists.

But wait, there's another from the south

Patten native and sophomore Mollie Goodman was named to the conferences Sportsmanship Team. Congratulations to all of the Owls on their accomplishments and awards today. It was well deserved.