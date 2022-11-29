The 2022 Butch Shaw Award Winners Named For Aroostook County

The Clyde "Butch” Shaw awards are handed out each year to boys and girls soccer players from Aroostook County. This award has been handed out each year since 1986 to outstanding soccer players who exemplify the characteristics of respect and sportsmanship.

Butch Shaw passed away in October of 1985 after a brief battle with leukemia. He was a varsity basketball and baseball coach at Presque Isle high school, and was one of the first members of the Northern Maine soccer officials board when the sport was introduced to Aroostook County. The Butch Shaw award winners are voted on by the local soccer officiating board.

Congratulations to the 2022 Clyde "Butch” Shaw award winners.

Class B Girls

Taylor Marston of Presque Isle was a key player on a Wildcats team that made a run to the semifinal round in the playoffs. Marston set a great example for her teammates by playing through unimaginable circumstances and helping to lead her team to success.

Class B Boys

Presque Isle senior Malachai Cummings was the centerpiece of Wildcats team that needed a veteran leader when a new coach was put in place just weeks before the start of the season. Cummings was a steadying presence on the field that the Wildcats needed as they replaced over half of their starters from one year ago.

Class C Girls

Natalie DeLucca helped lead the Houlton Shires to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Class C Northern Maine finals. DeLucca played a critical role in the Shires dominating the middle of the field in a majority of their games during the 2022 season.

Class C Boys

Fort Kent senior Ethan Daigle played through many bruises and injuries to lead the Warriors into the Class C State Championship. Daigle made several game-saving plays during the Class C Northern Maine finals and had a solid career at Fort Kent high school.

Class D Girls

Abbie Lerman of Wisdom has long been established as a player that can score in an instant. Lerman was once again an offensive machine leading the Pioneers to another successful regular season, which ended in heartbreaking fashion to the Ashland Hornets.

Ashland's Kayla Maclean stepped into a leadership role this year, and helped guide the Hornets to a trip to the Class D Northern Maine final. Maclean seemed to played a role in every goal the Hornets scored this year and through the playoffs.

Class D Boys

Carson Cyr topped the 100-goal mark for his four-year career at Madawaska high school. Cyr displayed individual skill and team play that led the Owls to an appearance in the Class D State championship. He leaves Madawaska as one of the top scorers in school history.

Drew Dutweiler held a unique rolde fo the Hodgdon Hawks this year. He was the top goalkeeper, and at times was the top offensive option for the Hawks. Dutweiler's crowning moment may have come in tough loss to Fort Kent. Dutweiler made over 35 saves in 1-0 defeat, but he also gave the Hawks a chance nearly scoring on two separate occasions in the closing minute of the game.

