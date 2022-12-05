Mars Hill Hoops Coach Dealt Off Court Tragedy While At First Game

An opening night that will never be forgotten

The regular season for high school sports is set to begin this week as basketball, hockey, skiing, and cheering squads were using this past weekend as a primer for play. Many preseason tournaments were taking place and providing players and coaches excitement with the dawn of a new season.

One coach, new to the varsity level had that excitement dampened on Friday night while on the sidelines coaching in his first game. Paul Deschaine has taken over the Central Aroostook girls’ varsity basketball team, after several years at the middle school level in Mars Hill. Deschaine and his 2022-23 Panthers team traveled to Washburn for a preseason round robin game. The game would quickly become secondary to everything else going on in Deschaine's world.

The support was right behind you the entire time

While coaching his new squad in Washburn, fire crews were arriving on scene to battle a blaze that had broken out at Deschaine's home. Fortunately, his wife and family were at the game supporting their husband and father. There were three pets lost in the blaze. Coach Deschaine is a father of three, with one being just 6 months old. In the moments of word spreading about the news, many parents of players and the players stepped up and helped the Deschaine family through a turbulent time.

In speaking with coach Deschaine, he is grateful for the support the community has provided them in the days following the tragedy. Deschaine was back on the sidelines on Saturday night, coaching the Panthers and his "tune squad.” The team and parents have rallied around the coach and his family, getting them back on their feet.

The most impactful lessons are learned off of the court

The Panthers season has already been a success, as the players have seen that sometimes life can deal you a bad hand when you least expect. They have been watching their coach deal with real life problems while trying to lead them into a new season. These are the life lessons that will have more impact than any win or loss.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the Deschaine's with all necessary items they will need for today and the coming days.