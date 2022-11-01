Madawaska Marches To State Championship Win Class D North Title

Championship Time

The Class D North boys’ championship game featured the #1 and #2 teams in the final heal-point standings. #1 Bangor Christian finished the regular season with a record of 8-3-3 and #2 Madawaska was 12-2 on the season. Both teams traveled to Presque Isle to play at the Johnson Athletic Complex for a trip to Saturday's State Championship game.

Bangor Christian defeated Lee Academy in the quarterfinal round by a score of 4-0, then beat Schenck/Stearns 6-1 in the semifinals. Madawaska beat Katahdin in the quarterfinals 7-0, and defeated Fort Fairfield 6-1 to advance to the northern Maine final.

Strong and fast start for the Owls

Madawaska played their aggressive style of play from the opening kickoff to the final horn. The Owls scored the first goal of the game 3 minutes into the start of the first half. Bangor Christian struggled to form any sort of meaningful attack on offense. Madawaska continually pushed the ball deep into Patriots territory, adding three more goals in the first half. The 4-0 lead at halftime allowed the Owls to play their style of soccer in the second half.

There was no looking back

The Owls constant pursuit of the soccer ball and possession was impressive as they worked to close out Bangor Christian. Madawaska’s attack and pressure led to three goals throughout the second half. Madawaska would go on to win by a final score of 7-1. The Owls are the 2022 Class D Northern Maine Champions.

State Championship details

Madawaska will play North Yarmouth Academy for the Class D State Championship on Saturday. The game will be played at 10:00 am at Deering High School in Portland. Good luck, Owls.