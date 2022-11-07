Fort Kent Falls To Waynflete in State Championship; Record Tied

Flyers and Warriors meet again

The Class C boys state championship game in high school soccer was held at Hampden Academy featuring the Fort Kent Warriors and Waynflete Flyers.

Fort Kent was the representative coming out of the northern division after finishing the season as the #1 seed. The Warriors defeated GSA in the quarterfinal round, Mount View in the semifinal round, and defeated Washington Academy in the Northern Maine Final. This was Fort Kent's fourth trip to the state championship in the last five years of tournament play.

Prolific scorer approaching a state record

Waynflete entered the game as the three-time defending state champions. The Flyers defeated Oak Hill, Traip, and then beat Mount Abram in the Southern Maine final to advance to the title game. Waynflete defeated Fort Kent 2-1 in the 2021 State Championship game. Waynflete's Myles Culley came into the game with 47 goals scored on the season.

The first half saw Waynflete control play for a majority of the half. Culley was able to put the ball in the back of the net twice to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Fort Kent adjusted and came out in the second half challenging Waynflete on a number of plays. The Warriors finally broke through when Ethan Daigle scored on a rebound from a corner kick play. The senior gutted out the last two games, clearly not fully healthy.

A fast response and then some more

Exactly one minute after Daigle's goal, Culley ripped a shot to the lower far corner and put Waynflete ahead 3-1. The Flyers then added another 2 goals within the next five minutes of play. Despite Fort Kent's strong effort for all 80 minutes, it was not enough as Culley finished with 5 goals scored on the day. The 52 goals on the season for Culley ties a record for the state of Maine in a single season.

Congratulations to Waynflete on their fourth straight Class C State Championship. Fort Kent's season ends with just two losses and another northern Maine title.