Wisdom Last Inning Comeback Completes Sweep Over Van Buren

Let's Play Two In St. Agatha

The Wisdom Pioneers baseball team had a quick turnaround on Tuesday, as they hosted a double-header after travelling to play Southern Aroostook on Monday. Wisdom defeated Southern Aroostook 12-3, and Tuesday's double-header with Van Buren was a matchup of Class D North teams looking to move up in the standings.

Where the two teams stood

Van Buren began the day with a record of 2-3 while Wisdom came to the double-dip with a record of 3-1. One of the two games was a makeup game from earlier in the season.

Game 1

Wisdom dominated the first game from the opening inning. The Pioneers aggressiveness on the base paths put the pressure on the Crusaders defense, luring them into two errors and allowing Wisdom to score three runs. Wisdom would add one run in the third inning and three runs in the third inning.

Senior leader guides the Pioneers

Carter Pelletier was dominant on the mound for Wisdom, racking up five strikeouts and giving up three hits. Van Buren scored two runs in the fourth inning when Sam Hebert lined a single to left field. Wisdom put five runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning to bring the score to 12-2.

Taking care of business

Wisdom would take game one by a final of 12-3. Dom Gendreau was 3-3 at the plate and Sam Roy stole four bases and scored two runs for the Pioneers. Connor Thamson drove in two runs for Wisdom.

Game 2

Van Buren scored the game's first run when Noah Martin crossed the plate on a passed ball to give the Crusaders an early lead. In the third inning, Van Buren played long ball as Sam Hebert hit a two-run home run to left field and Martin smashed a solo shot to right field. Through the first three innings of play Van Buren held a 4-0 lead.

Crusaders hold tight through four innings

Wisdom scored two runs in the fourth inning on a throwing error and a sacrifice ground ball. Van Buren responded in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Sam Hebert driving in a run to give the Crusaders a 5-2, and only needing to get three outs.

Final frame magic for Wisdom

In the top of the fifth inning, Michael Roach drove in Thamsen to bring the Pioneers within two runs. Camden Pelletier followed with a long double to right-center field to cut the score to 5-4, Van Buren. Carter Pelletier smacked a line drive single to right field to score two runs and give Wisdom a 6-5 lead. Wisdom added two more runs on two errors, taking a 8-5 lead into the bottom half of the frame. Camden Pelletier worked around a single and a walk to finish the game and give Wisdom a last inning come-from-behind win. The final score was 8-5.

Stats provided by GameChanger

Jack Desjardins picked up the win on the mound for Wisdom, with Pelletier picking up the save pitching 2 innings of relief. Carter Pelletier went 2-3 and Sam Roy reached base in three appearances, scoring two runs and stealing three bases.

On Deck:

Wisdom is now 5-1 on the season and will play Washburn on Wednesday. Van Buren falls to 2-5 and will wait until Saturday for their next game, when they play in Washburn.

