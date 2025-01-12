Wildcat Boys Hold On for 3-Point Road Win in Hermon

The Presque Isle Wildcats narrowly defeated the Hermon Hawks in a closely contested matchup, securing a 39-36 victory that came down to the final moments.

Cruze Casavant proved pivotal for Presque Isle, sinking a crucial free throw in the closing seconds to give the Wildcats the lead for good. Casavant led all scorers with 13 points, fueled by four three-pointers and the decisive free throw. Brent Greenlaw contributed 11 points for Presque Isle.

Both teams battled throughout the game, with Presque Isle holding slim leads at the end of each quarter. The Wildcats entered halftime ahead 16-13 and maintained their advantage despite a determined effort from Hermon. Brody Hurd and Carter Wiggin paced the Hawks with 7 each.

The win moves Presque Isle to 6-4 on the season, with Presque Isle holding a slight edge over Hermon for the 6-spot in the latest Class B Heal Point standings.

Presque Isle will look to build on this momentum and Tournament position as they travel to Houlton for their next game on Wednesday.