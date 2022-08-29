Washburn Soccer Splits in Mars Hill; Caribou Golf Dominates Links

The regular season schedule for high school soccer and golf teams will begin to pick up over the next two weeks with all schools back in session by next week. Of course, the potato harvest break will come into play around mid-September and interrupt the regularity of the schedule for some teams in Aroostook County.

Great day for golf in Aroostook County

Monday's action was limited to one set of varsity soccer games in Mars Hill and a golf meet in Caribou. Ellsworth and Old Town golf teams traveled to play at Caribou in Class B golf meet. Caribou finished with an overall team score of 181, 19 strokes better than Old Town's 200. Ellsworth shot 224 as a team on Monday.

Matt Pelletier's 38 was the lowest round of the day and earned him medalist honors. Other scores for Caribou were Lars Spooner 47, Ty Hunter 48, Luke Reidelman 48, Jacob Walton 49, Justin Walton 49, and Alex Belanger 52. Charlote Blanchard of Old Town shot a 43 on the day, the second lowest score of the meet.

Class D Rivals clash under the lights in Mars Hill

In Mars Hill the Central Aroostook Panthers girls’ and boys’ teams hosted the Washburn Beavers. The girls game saw the Panthers pull away from the Beavers, and earn a 4-1 victory over their longtime rival. Central Aroostook is now 2-1 and will play Southern Aroostook on Thursday, while the Beavers will take on Madawaska.

Coach gets the game ball

The boys’ game was a tight and competitive match throughout with each team having plenty of opportunities to score. In the end, Washburn would pull out a close 2-1 win over the hometown Panthers. Washburn earned their first win under their new head coach, Mark Shea.