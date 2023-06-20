Verdugo Drives in 4 Red Sox Win 5th In a Row Beating Twins 9-3

Alex Verdugo drove in 4 runs on Monday night, and the Boston Red Sox won their 5th game in a row, beating the Minnesota Twins on the road 9-3.

Verdugo was 2-4 with a triple. He's now hitting .303 on the season.

Jarren Duran batting leadoff was 3-3 with 3 doubles, and drove in 2 runs. He's lifted his batting average to .300 on the season.

Tristan Casas hit his 8th homer of the season, a 2-run shot with 2 out in the 7th inning to add insurance runs. He ended the night 2-5.

Pablo Reyes who has been playing as the everyday shortstop was 2-3, hitting 9th in the order. He turned in another slick fielding play.

Meanwhile on the mound James Paxton went 6.1 innings allowing just 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 1.

Josh Winckowski retired the final 2 batters in the 7th inning. He allowed 2 hits but held the Twins scoreless.

Justin Garza pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits, and 2 walks. He struck out 3 but didn't allow a run.

Boston and Minnesota will play game 2 of the 4-game series Tuesday night. The pregame starts at 6:40 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County starting at 7:40 p.m.