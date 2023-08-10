Red Sox Beat Kansas City Royals 4-3 Wednesday Night

The Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Wednesday night, August 9th at Fenway Park. After losing Tuesday night, wearing their Yellow City Connect Uniforms, they wore them again and are now 8-1 this season wearing the "lucky unis".

Nick Pivetta started out of the bullpen and went 5 innings allowing 3 hits, 2 runs, striking out 8 and walking 2. He picked up the win, and is 8-6 on the season.

The Red Sox bullpen was outstanding, allowing just 3 hits and 1 run over the last 4 innings. Boston is 45-3 this season when leading after 6 innings!

John Schreiber pitched the 6th inning, Josh Winckowski the 7th inning and Chris Martin the 8th inning. Kenley Jansen came on in the 9th and picked up his 25th save of the season. Jensen now has 11 seasons with 25 saves, tying him for 4th most in MLB history with John Franco. The leaders are Mariano Rivera with 16, Trevor Hoffman with 14 and Lee Smith with 13!

Triston Casas hit a 431 foot solo homer in the 2nd inning. It was his 18th of the season.

Pablo Reyes was 3-3 singling in the 3rd, 5th and 9th innings. Alex Verdugo as 1-3 with a double, driving in the game-winning run.

Trevor Story was the designated hitter, and was held hitless, going 0-4 on the night.

Reese McGuire was 1-3 with a RBI single and gunned down a runner at 2nd.

Prior to the game the Red Sox recalled left handed pitcher Brandon Walter from Worcester and selected right handed pitcher Kyle Barraclough to the MLB roster from Worcester. They optioned Nick Robertson to Worcester and designated Dinelson Lamet for assignment.

The Red Sox and Royals play the final game of the 4-game series Thursday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.