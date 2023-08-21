Red Sox Beat Yankees 6-5 Sunday for Weekend Sweep

The Boston Red Sox swept the New York Yankees this weekend, after a 6-5 win on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox are 8-1 against New York this season.

The Yankees looked to have scored in the bottom of the 8th inning, and would have taken a 6-5 lead as Isiah Kiner-Falefa appeared to have scored from 1st on Anthony Volpe’s single. Plate umpire Junior Valentine called him safe, ruling Kiner-Falefa’s left foot got in ahead of Connor Wong’s tag, but the call was reversed after the Red Sox appealed the play.

Justin Turner hit his 20th home run of the season, a 3-run shot in the 7th inning, that gave the Red Sox a 5-2 lead.

He then doubled in the game winning run in the 9th, after Anthony Volpe had hit a game-tying 3-run homer in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Rafael Devers was 3-4, with a double and home run. The homer was his 29th if the season. Devers has hit 23 career homers against the Yankees, the most against any team.

Pablo Reyes was 2-3

Trevor Story was 1-4 with a single in the 8th inning, snapping a 0-19 skid.

Jarren Duran left the game with a left toe contusion.

Manager Alex Cora was ejected in the 6th inning.

Josh Winckowski started for the Red Sox and pitched a scoreless inning. Nick Pivetta pitched 5 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, while striking out 8.

John Schreiber recorded 2 outs in the 7th inning, but allowed 2 hits and 3 runs.

Brennan Bernadino got the final out in the 7th inning.

Chris Martin picked up the win, and is 4-1 after holding the Yankees scoreless in the 8th inning, despite allowing 2 hits.

Kenley Jansen picked up his 29th save, striking out 2 in the 9th.

Boston is 3 games back in the hunt for the final wild card spot. They open a 4-game series with the Houston Astros, who are 3.5 games ahead of the Red Sox. The Astros have lost 3 games in a row. Monday night's pregame begins at 7:10 with the 1st pitch at 8:10.p.m.