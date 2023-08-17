Red Sox Fall to Nationals 6-2 Wednesday Night

With the game tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the 8th inning, Garrett Whitlock allowed a pair of homers, and the Washington Nationals beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night, August 16th.

With the game tied, Garrett Whitlock came on to pitch the 8th, but he allowed 3 hits, 2 of them home runs, and gave up 4 runs. Keibert Ruiz hit a 3-run shot and Stone Garrett hit a solo homer, his 2nd of the game.

Washington had 9 hits in the game, 4 of them home runs.

James Paxton went 6.0 innings and allowed 5 hits, 2 of them home runs. He surrendered 2 runs and struck our 3, walking 1.

John Schreiber pitched a scoreless 7th inning.

Boston only managed 3 hits in the game

The Red Sox are now 3 games back in the chase for the 3rd and final wild card spot with 42 games left in the season.

Boston and Washington play the final game of the 3-game series on Thursday afternoon. The pregame starts at 3:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 4:05 p.m. You can hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.