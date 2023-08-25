Verdugo and Abreu Combine to Drive in 6 Runs as Red Sox Rout the Astros 17-1

The Red Sox banged out 24 hits on Thursday afternoon, routing the Houston Astros 17-1 to split the series.

Wilyer Abreu playing in just his 3rd game, was 4-5. He hit his first career home run, a 2-run homer in the 2nd inning and had a double. He drove in 4 runs in the game.

Adam Duvall was 2-3 with a double, and drove in a run.

Pablo Reyes was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Connor Wong was 4-6 with a 2 run homer in the 8th inning. It was his 9th of the season.

On the mound Brayan Bello cruised through 7 innings. He allowed 9 hits and struck out 4, walking 3. He gave up the lone run.

Boston is 3.5 games back of the last wild card spot. They open a crucial 3-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.