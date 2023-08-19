Red Sox Beat Yankees 8-3 Friday Night

The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 8-3 Friday night, to open their 3-game series at Yankee Stadium. Boston put up crooked numbers in the 1st 2 innings, scoring 4 runs in the 1st and 3 runs in the 2nd inning.

Masataka Yoshida delivered the big blow, hitting a 3-run homer in the 1st inning. Batting cleanup, Yoshida ended the night 2-4 with 4 runs batted in.

Alex Verdugo was 3-5, batting leadoff, with a pair of doubles.

Rafael Devers, moved up to the 2nd spot in the batting orders was 3-4 with 2 runs batted in.

Justin Turner was 3-5 with 2 runs batted in, hitting 3rd.

The top 4 batters, Verdugo-Devers-Turner and Yoshida were a combined 11for 18 with 8 runs batted in!

Brayen Bello started on the mound for Boston, and went 6.0 innings, allowing just 6 hits, while striking out 4 and walking 1.

Garrett Whitlock came on and pitched the 7th and 8th innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, including a 2-run home run to Aaron Judge.

Brennan Bernadino and Chris Martin combined to pitch the 9th inning.

Boston is now 64-58 and 3 games out of the last wild card spot.

Boston and New York will play game 2 of the 3-game series Saturday afternoon. The pregame starts at 12:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 1:05 p.m.