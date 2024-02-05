Red Sox Equipment Truck Leaves for Florida Today – February 5th

Most people don't look forward to Mondays. But, if you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you can't wait for today! You see Monday, February 5th is Truck Day!

Hope springs eternal, and Red Sox fans know that Truck Day is the day that all the equipment gets loaded from Fenway Park and driven down to Fort Myers, Florida and JetBlue Park, for the start of Spring Training!

This will be the 27th straight year that Milford native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck, which will carry an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies, including:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 Batting Practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

The loading process for the Red Sox equipment truck will begin around 7 a.m. with an estimated departure time of noon.

Check out video from last year's loading of the truck

Typically the Red Sox will stream Truck Day on the Red Sox Facebook Page as well as on the Red Sox Twitter Page

You can listen to the Red Sox Spring Training games on AM 1370 WDEA and 92.9 The Ticket as we will be broadcasting 30 games beginning on February 24th on WDEA and approximately 23 games on 92.9 The Ticket.. The 2024 season begins on Thursday, March 28th when the Red Sox will open the season in Seattle against the Mariners.