Red Sox Shutout Royals 2-0 Thursday Night

The Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Thursday night, at Fenway Park, as they continued to wear the Yellow City-Connect uniforms. They improved to 9-1 when wearing the yellow this season!

James Paxton picked up the win, and is 7-3 on the season. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and striking out 6.

From there Manager Alex Cora turned it over to the Big 4 in the bullpen! John Schreiber retired the final 2 batters in the 6th inning. Josh Winckowski pitched the 7th inning allowing 1 hit and striking out 2. Chris Martin pitched the 8th striking out 2, and Kenley Jansen picked up his 26th save of the season, striking out 2 in the 9th inning.

Boston is a MLB-Best 46-3 when leading after the 6th inning.

Pablo Reyes, leading off in the game went 2-4 with a single and double.

Tristan Casas was 1-4.

Trevor Story picked up his 1st hit of the season, with a double in the 4th inning. He finished 1-3 walking once.

Adam Duvall was 2-4 with a double and single.

Alex Verdugo made a highlight reel catch in right field.

Boston picked up a game in the Wild Card Standings, and are 4 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final Wild Card spot, with 47 games remaining.

The Red Sox open a weekend series at home with the Detroit Tigers. Chris Sale is expected to come off the injured list and make his 1st start of the season. The pregame begins at 6;10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.