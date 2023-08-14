Red Sox Smack a Pair of Homers and Beat the Tigers 6-3 Sunday

The Boston Red Sox smacked a pair of home runs on Sunday, beating the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on August 13th.

Adam Duvall was 2-4, hitting a 3-run homer in the 5th inning. It was his 11th of the season. Duvall ended up driving in 4 runs on the day, as he had a RBI single in the 3rd inning.

Justin Turner was 2-5. He hit his 19th home run, a solo shot in the 3rd inning.

Trevor Story was 4-4. He had 3 doubles on the afternoon and stole 2 bases. After starting the season 0-8 he went 7-11 over his next 3 games.

Kutter Crawford started for the Red Sox. He went 4.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1 and walked a batter.

Brennan Bernandino retired the final batter in the 5th inning.

Garret Whitlock, picked up the win. Reinstated prior to the game after missing 32 games since July 3rd with right elbow inflammation, he struck out 3 and didn't allow a hit.

Chris Marting pitched the 8th inning and Kenley Jensen the 9th, picking up his 27th save of the season.

Boston is 3 games out of the 3rd Wild Card spot with 44 games left to play. The Red Sox are off on Monday. They start a 10-game road tripe with 3-games against the Washington Nationals, 3 games with the New York Yankees and 4 games with the Houston Astros.

You can hear Tuesday's game on WDEA AM 1370 in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County with the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m. and the 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m.