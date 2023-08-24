Red Sox Beat Astros 7-5 in 10 Innings

The Boston Red Sox snapped their 2-game losing streak, beating the Houston Astros 7-5 in 10 innings, on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Chris Sale started on the mound for the Red Sox. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits. He struck out 9 and walked 1. He allowed a 2-run homer to Martin Maldonado in the 1st inning. Garrett Whitlock came on in relief, pitching the 6th and 7th innings. Chris Martin pitched the 8th inning.

Kenley Jansen came on for the 9th inning, but left after retiring 1 batter with hamstring tightness.

Nick Pivetta then retired the final 2 batters in the 9th inning and was credited with the win. He's now 9-6 on the season.

Josh Winckowski pitched the 10th for his 3rd save of the season.

Alex Verdugo batting leadoff was 2-5 with his 33rd double of the season.

Trevor Story was 2-5 with a double and his 1st RBI of the season.

Wilyer Abreu picked up his 1st major league RBI, and was also caught stealing.

Boston and Houston play the final game of the 4-game series Thursday afternoon, with the pregame beginning at 1:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 2:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.