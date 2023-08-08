Desperate Red Sox Walk-off Royals 6-2 with Grand Slam

The Boston Red Sox desperately needed a win Monday night, against the Kansas City Royals, coming in with a 4-game losing streak. They turned to the "magical" yellow City-Connect uniforms, and sure enough ended up winning on a grand slam walk-off homer by Pablo Reyes, winning 6-2!

The Red Sox have won 10 games-in-a row wearing the City Connect uniforms and are 7-0 in 2023. Overall they are 22-4 since they were unveiled on July 18, 2022.

Pablo Reyes, fighting for his roster spot was 3-4 with a double, in addition to the grand slam. In the 3rd inning he singled and stole 2nd base and scored. He also scored in the 5th inning. With Trevor Story set to be activated, it would appear that either Reyes or Yu Chang will be have to be designated for assignment, or have an "injury" and need to go on the disabled list.

Connor Wong hit a RBI double in the 5th inning, scoring Reyes.

Brayan Bello started for the Red Sox and pitched well. He allowed 6 hits and 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 2. He left with a 2-1 lead, but didn't get the win.

Josh Winckowski allowed 2 hits and 1 run in the 7th inning.

Chris Martin pitched a hitless 8th inning. He has only allowed 1 earned run in his last 18.2 innings and since June 9th is sporting a 0.48 ERA.

Kenley Jansen picked up the win, and is now 3-5, striking out 2 in the 9th inning.

Boston is 5 games out of the 3rd and final wild card playoff spot. But, they are a half game ahead of the Yankees, and now have the Mariners in between them and the Blue Jays for the final spot.

The Red Sox and Royals play game 2 of the 3-game series Tuesday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. You can hear the game in Downeast Maine on AM 1370 WDEA and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Ticket.