Vazquez Blasts 2 Homers – Red Sox Beat Mets 4-2 [VIDEO]

Christian Vazquez had a heck of a night at the plate, Thursday, July 30th against the New York Mets, blasting 2 homers in consecutive at bats, leading the Red Sox to a 4-2 win over the Mets at Citi Field in New York.

Vazquez ended the evening 2-4 with 3 runs batted in and threw out a would be base-stealer.

On the mound, Martin Perez rebounded from his first start against the Orioles, throwing 5.2 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits. He struck out 5 and walked 4 to even his record at 1-1 for the season.

Heath Hembree came on in relief for the 2nd night in a row, going 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out 2. Matt Barnes pitched a heart-stopping 8th inning, loading the bases but escaping without a run. Brandon Workman picked up his 2nd save of the season in as many games, striking out 2 in the 9th inning.

Michael Chavis, getting the start at first base picked up his 1st and 2nd hits of the season going 2-4 and Alex Verdugo was also 2-3

For the Mets, Steven Matz started the game, going 5.1 innings, allowing 8 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2 and is 0-1 on the season.

Jeff McNeils was 2-4 driving in the Mets' 2 runs

The Red Sox (3-4) now start a 3 game series at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees (4-1). Boston will send Ryan Weber to the mound, while the Yankees send Jordan Montgomery. Pregame starts at 6:05 with the first pitch at 7:05 on 101.9 The Rock.

The Mets open a series at the Atlanta Braves.