Upsets Overtimes & PK’s; Wild Opening Weekend To Soccer Playoffs

The preliminary round of the high school soccer playoffs was filled with excitement, close games, and a few upsets. Many teams from Aroostook County have advanced to the quarterfinals which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Class D Girls Preliminary

The #10 Easton Bears have become a favorite for one of the most improved teams and they proved that they are worthy of the praise on Friday. Easton traveled to Baileyville to take on the #7 Woodland Dragons. The game went into overtime tied 2-2 in a back-and-forth game. Jenna Cochrane scored the game-winning goal for the Bears in overtime to send Easton to the quarterfinal round and play #2 Wisdom/Van Buren.

#9 Fort Fairfield drew a matchup with #8 Bangor Christian and made the trip down I-95. This game went to overtime tied 1-1 and remained tied through the first overtime session. With just 3 seconds remaining in the second overtime, Fort Fairfield's Jayde McKenney buried the game-winner in the back of the net. The Tigers advance to the quarterfinals where they will play #1 Penobscot Valley.

The #6 Madawaska Owls hosted the #11 MSSM Penguins. Madawaska picked up the win by a score of 6-2. Taylor Pelletier had a hat-trick for Madawaska and assisted on another goal. Peyton Cyr, Lucy Hartvigsen, and Grace Robinson scored goals for Madawaska. Aubrey Ainsworth scored the two goals for MSSM and were assisted by Rianna Mattox and Mia Shaw.

The #5 Central Aroostook Panthers hosted the #12 Shead Tigers in Mars Hill. The Panthers scored 3 goals in the first 10 minutes of the opening half. Central Aroostook won by a final score of 8-0 and they will play #4 Hodgdon in the quarterfinal round.

Class D Boys

The #12 MSSM Penguins traveled to play #5 Penobscot Valley in Howland. This game went through regulation and two overtimes without either team scoring a goal. After penalty kicks, the MSSM Penguins upset the Howlers and advance to the quarterfinals where they play #4 Schenck/Stearns. The Hodgdon Hawks fell to Schenck/Stearns by a score of 3-0.

#6 Wisdom/Van Buren hosted #11 Woodland of Baileyville. Wisdom/Van Buren took care of business and earned a 6-1 victory. They will now play the #3 Fort Fairfield Tigers in the quarterfinal round.

loading...

loading...

loading...

The game of the night was between the #7 Easton Bears and #10 Katahdin Cougars. A back-and-forth game full of excitement and hard play in front of a big crowd went into a second overtime session. Katahdin scored the game-winning goal with 3:32 remaining in the session and advanced to the quarterfinal. Katahdin will play #2 Madawaska.

Class B Boys

The #8 Caribou Vikings hosted the #9 Old Town Coyotes on Saturday. Caribou rolled the Coyotes and won by a score of 10-2. Caribou will now play #1 John Bapst.

Keep checking back here as we get the gametimes for the quarterfinal round and beyond.