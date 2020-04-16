Trudeau Says Border ‘Won’t be Eased Any Time Soon’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border won't be eased any time soon.

Trudeau says Canada is still very much in the control-and-contain phase of its efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, and won't be able to consider even a partial return to normality for several more weeks.

That includes the border, which has been closed to non-essential travel in both directions for nearly a month, although the movement of trade and cross-border workers has continued.