The Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center is going up for auction in April.

Tranzon Auction Properties in Portland will hold the event on April 27 in the Star City, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Previews Available

Interested parties can take a preview tour of the PIICC on April 13 and again on April 20.

Visit the Auction Properties Website for More Info

A deposit of $25,000 is required to bid on the property when it is auctioned off. Visit the website for more information about the auction.

The Inn Closed Abruptly in January 2023

The Presque Inn & Convention Center made news in January 2023 when it closed suddenly following issues with code violations. Many members of the staff and employees were left without work and lodging. The previous owner, Cang Quach, bought the property in 2021.

