The Maine State Police seized three loaded handguns plus crack and fentanyl following a traffic stop in Kennebunk on I-95.
Three People Arrested after Guns and Drugs Seized
Police said two juveniles and two adults were in the rented car when it was pulled over on March 22 around 10 pm.
Stolen Gun
Two of the guns seized had bullets in the chambers. One of the handguns was reported stolen in a motor vehicle burglary in Saco.
Three People Taken into Custody
Both adults and one of the juveniles was arrested. One of the juveniles was released to his parents and one was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. He was released to his parents under house arrest after appearing in court March 23, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Felony Charge
Eighteen-year-old Abdulkadir Ahmed from Lewiston was taken to the York County Jail and charged with Felony Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm). He was released on $5,000 bail on March 23.
Law Enforcement Investigation
The fourth person in the vehicle has not been charged as the investigation is ongoing, said Moss.
