The Power of the Yellow Jersey – Red Sox Beat Angels 5-3

The Boston Red Sox snapped their 4 game losing streak, beating the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Friday night, as they wore their yellow City Connect uniforms. The Red Sox are 16-4 overall and 10-2 since the start of 2022 when they wear the yellow uniforms!

Tanner Houck started on the mound and went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He walked 4 and struck out 6 but didn't figure in the decision.

Josh Winckowki came on in relief and went 3.0 innings picking up the win. He allowed 4 hits and a run, walking 1.

John Schreiber pitched the 8th and then Kenley Jansen closed out the game striking out the side, to pick up his 3rd save of the season.

Kike Hernandez was 2-4 with a RBI double in the 4th inning.

Connor Wong was 0-1 but reached base safely 3 times, twice via a walk and once after being hit by a pitch.,

The Angels committed 3 errors allowing 3 unearned runs.

Anthony Rendon was 3-4 and former Red Sox Hunter Renfroe was 1-5 with a double, driving in 2 runs in the top of the 1st inning.

Shohei Ohtani was 1-4 and has now reached base in 35 consecutive games, the longest streak in Major League Baseball

Boston and Los Angeles plays the 2nd game of the 4-game series Saturday afternoon. The pregame starts at 3:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 4:10 p.m.