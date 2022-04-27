The Hodgdon Middle/High School Honor Roll For Third Quarter
Academic All-Stars!
The third quarter of the academic year recently closed for schools across the state and students can see the light at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Many students are being recognized for achieving academic excellence during the third quarter with districts announcing their honor roll for the quarter.
MSAD #70 has announced the third quarter honor roll for Hodgdon Middle/High school. Students in grades 7-12 have been recognized and given the distinction of having achieved honors and high honors for the quarter.
The third quarter honor roll!
Congratulations to the following academic rock stars at Hodgdon Middle/High School
Grade 7 Honors
Natalya Bourgeois
Oakley Brown
Finn Gardiner
Ann Hopkins
Kody Richardson
Kaylee Shaw
Grade 7 High Honors
Lindsay Little
Jacob London
Elspeth Moore
Wyatt Oliver
Logan Sherman
Mariah Silliboy
Gemma Wells
Kennady Wright
Grade 8 Honors
Elizabeth Austin
Noah Bartlett
Johnas Barton
Daniel Clark
Kaelyn Cook
Jake DeHahn
Hunter Farrar
Padme Hardy
Cody James
Delilah Jay
Rylee Kramer
Jaydyn Moore
Wyatt Sanford
Miley Suitter
Evan Winship
Grade 8 High Honors
Paige Bosse
Kylie Campbell
Brody Dyer
Michael Fitzpatrick
Elijah Fournier
Joseph Scott
Morgan Smith
Emma Williams
Grade 9 Honors
Emma Folsom
George Gaddis
Zeckariah Hiltz
Jennell Jones
Cooper Lawler
Kaelynn Little
Sarah Matheson
Sofia McNally
Kaydence Nickerson
Aden Perry
Gabriel Ramos
Sydney Rockwell
Samantha Shank
Jonathan Walker
Grade 9 High Honors
Hunter Duttweiler
Shakonnah Gilbert
Gracie Little
Anna Oliver
Alexander Sherman
Molly Suitter
Ava Wells
Brooke Wheeler
Grade 10 Honors
Maddox Buzzeo
Vanessa Ciarleglio
Addison LaPointe
Aleyah Matheson
Abigail Nightengale
Emma Taylor
Reiley Wright
Grade 10 High Honors
Alaina Campbell
Alexis Ganzel
Oisin Gardiner
Joseph Griffin
Faith Howland
Meghan Peters
Ella Suitter
Olivia Wedderman
Grade 11 Honors
Evan Berube
Marissa Dow
Sequoyah Foster
Jasmine Jones
Grade 11 High Honors
Andrew Duttweiler
Hope Howland
Amelia McAtee
Abram Nason
Walker Oliver
Amelia Scott
Madison Smith
Sadie Thompson
Grade 12 Honors
Samuel Adams
John Cumming
Damin Harris
Troy Hipsley
Delaney Little
Joshua McGillicuddy
Monique Polchies
Grade 12 High Honors
Timoth Fitzpatrick
Montana Hoops
Kaelyn Lawlor
Lucas Matheson