The Hodgdon Middle/High School Honor Roll For Third Quarter

Academic All-Stars!

The third quarter of the academic year recently closed for schools across the state and students can see the light at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Many students are being recognized for achieving academic excellence during the third quarter with districts announcing their honor roll for the quarter.

MSAD #70 has announced the third quarter honor roll for Hodgdon Middle/High school. Students in grades 7-12 have been recognized and given the distinction of having achieved honors and high honors for the quarter.

The third quarter honor roll!

Congratulations to the following academic rock stars at Hodgdon Middle/High School

Grade 7 Honors

Natalya Bourgeois

Oakley Brown

Finn Gardiner

Ann Hopkins

Kody Richardson

Kaylee Shaw

Grade 7 High Honors

Lindsay Little

Jacob London

Elspeth Moore

Wyatt Oliver

Logan Sherman

Mariah Silliboy

Gemma Wells

Kennady Wright

Grade 8 Honors

Elizabeth Austin

Noah Bartlett

Johnas Barton

Daniel Clark

Kaelyn Cook

Jake DeHahn

Hunter Farrar

Padme Hardy

Cody James

Delilah Jay

Rylee Kramer

Jaydyn Moore

Wyatt Sanford

Miley Suitter

Evan Winship

Grade 8 High Honors

Paige Bosse

Kylie Campbell

Brody Dyer

Michael Fitzpatrick

Elijah Fournier

Joseph Scott

Morgan Smith

Emma Williams

Grade 9 Honors

Emma Folsom

George Gaddis

Zeckariah Hiltz

Jennell Jones

Cooper Lawler

Kaelynn Little

Sarah Matheson

Sofia McNally

Kaydence Nickerson

Aden Perry

Gabriel Ramos

Sydney Rockwell

Samantha Shank

Jonathan Walker

Grade 9 High Honors

Hunter Duttweiler

Shakonnah Gilbert

Gracie Little

Anna Oliver

Alexander Sherman

Molly Suitter

Ava Wells

Brooke Wheeler

Grade 10 Honors

Maddox Buzzeo

Vanessa Ciarleglio

Addison LaPointe

Aleyah Matheson

Abigail Nightengale

Emma Taylor

Reiley Wright

Grade 10 High Honors

Alaina Campbell

Alexis Ganzel

Oisin Gardiner

Joseph Griffin

Faith Howland

Meghan Peters

Ella Suitter

Olivia Wedderman

Grade 11 Honors

Evan Berube

Marissa Dow

Sequoyah Foster

Jasmine Jones

Grade 11 High Honors

Andrew Duttweiler

Hope Howland

Amelia McAtee

Abram Nason

Walker Oliver

Amelia Scott

Madison Smith

Sadie Thompson

Grade 12 Honors

Samuel Adams

John Cumming

Damin Harris

Troy Hipsley

Delaney Little

Joshua McGillicuddy

Monique Polchies

Grade 12 High Honors

Timoth Fitzpatrick

Montana Hoops

Kaelyn Lawlor

Lucas Matheson

Scenes From The Houlton Apartment Fire An apartment building burnt in Houlton in March of 2022. One life was lost in the blaze