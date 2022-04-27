The Hodgdon Middle/High School Honor Roll For Third Quarter

The Hodgdon Middle/High School Honor Roll For Third Quarter

Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

Academic All-Stars! 

The third quarter of the academic year recently closed for schools across the state and students can see the light at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Many students are being recognized for achieving academic excellence during the third quarter with districts announcing their honor roll for the quarter. 

MSAD #70 has announced the third quarter honor roll for Hodgdon Middle/High school. Students in grades 7-12 have been recognized and given the distinction of having achieved honors and high honors for the quarter.  

The third quarter honor roll! 

Congratulations to the following academic rock stars at Hodgdon Middle/High School 

Grade 7 Honors 

Natalya Bourgeois  

Oakley Brown 

Finn Gardiner 

Ann Hopkins 

Kody Richardson 

Kaylee Shaw 

Grade 7 High Honors 

Lindsay Little  

Jacob London 

Elspeth Moore 

Wyatt Oliver 

Logan Sherman 

Mariah Silliboy  

Gemma Wells 

Kennady Wright 

Grade 8 Honors 

Elizabeth Austin 

Noah Bartlett 

Johnas Barton 

Daniel Clark 

Kaelyn Cook 

Jake DeHahn 

Hunter Farrar 

Padme Hardy 

Cody James 

Delilah Jay 

Rylee Kramer 

Jaydyn Moore 

Wyatt Sanford 

Miley Suitter 

Evan Winship 

Grade 8 High Honors 

Paige Bosse 

Kylie Campbell 

Brody Dyer 

Michael Fitzpatrick 

Elijah Fournier 

Joseph Scott  

Morgan Smith  

Emma Williams 

Grade 9 Honors 

Emma Folsom 

George Gaddis 

Zeckariah Hiltz 

Jennell Jones 

Cooper Lawler 

Kaelynn Little 

Sarah Matheson 

Sofia McNally 

Kaydence Nickerson 

Aden Perry 

Gabriel Ramos 

Sydney Rockwell 

Samantha Shank 

Jonathan Walker 

Grade 9 High Honors 

Hunter Duttweiler 

Shakonnah Gilbert 

Gracie Little 

Anna Oliver 

Alexander Sherman 

Molly Suitter 

Ava Wells 

Brooke Wheeler 

Grade 10 Honors 

Maddox Buzzeo 

Vanessa Ciarleglio 

Addison LaPointe 

Aleyah Matheson 

Abigail Nightengale  

Emma Taylor 

Reiley Wright 

Grade 10 High Honors 

Alaina Campbell 

Alexis Ganzel 

Oisin Gardiner 

Joseph Griffin 

Faith Howland 

Meghan Peters 

Ella Suitter 

Olivia Wedderman 

Grade 11 Honors 

Evan Berube 

Marissa Dow 

Sequoyah Foster 

Jasmine Jones 

Grade 11 High Honors 

Andrew Duttweiler 

Hope Howland 

Amelia McAtee 

Abram Nason 

Walker Oliver 

Amelia Scott 

Madison Smith 

Sadie Thompson 

Grade 12 Honors 

Samuel Adams 

John Cumming 

Damin Harris 

Troy Hipsley 

Delaney Little 

Joshua McGillicuddy 

Monique Polchies 

Grade 12 High Honors 

Timoth Fitzpatrick 

Montana Hoops 

Kaelyn Lawlor 

Lucas Matheson  

Scenes From The Houlton Apartment Fire

An apartment building burnt in Houlton in March of 2022. One life was lost in the blaze

25 Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Maine as of April 2022

These are the 25 most expensive homes in Maine found using a search on Zillow.com as of April 26, 2022.
Filed Under: Local Education, Local Schools
Categories: Articles, Lists, Local News, Local News Today, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top